Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 406,072 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and sold 3,265,000 shares worth $38,925,200. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.03.

Shares of BX stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $110.89. The company has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.31.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

