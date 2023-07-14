Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,323 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.77.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.89.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

