Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $7.06 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $117.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.59. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $117.18. The stock has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

