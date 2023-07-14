Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $7.48 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 112,032 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,185.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,363 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $57.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 118.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

