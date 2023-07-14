Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $7.56 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 91.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,112,759 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.37.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $35.81 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

