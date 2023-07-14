Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $7.72 Million Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,909 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BJ. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

In other news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BJ opened at $63.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.12. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $80.41. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

