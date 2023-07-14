Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 452,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $51,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $58,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $17.45 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.50 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TechnipFMC Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on FTI. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.