Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 135,900 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 240.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 192,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,900 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 186.2% during the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $906,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $1,050,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 9.1% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.99. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. The firm had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

