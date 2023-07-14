Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 741 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $342.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $343.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.69.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

