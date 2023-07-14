Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.7 %

FIS opened at $59.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $105.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.39.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

