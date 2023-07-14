Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 12,618 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,618 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.96.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $233.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.51.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

