Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 178,360 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178,360 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSTG shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,277.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $38.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $589.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mallun Yen sold 12,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $474,185.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, Director Mallun Yen sold 12,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $474,185.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $325,945.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,060.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,986 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,290. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

