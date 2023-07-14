Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 27,133 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,700,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,133 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BB. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 62.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 434,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 167,900 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 29.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in BlackBerry by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 280,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in BlackBerry by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 35,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.55. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 65.50%. The company had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $61,860.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

