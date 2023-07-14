Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $6.60 Million Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 412,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $180,199,982.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,941,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRBG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Corebridge Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

Shares of CRBG opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th.

Corebridge Financial Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Featured Stories

