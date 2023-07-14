Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CEO Michael G. Barrett Sells 25,000 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 25,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $375,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,405,072 shares in the company, valued at $21,104,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Magnite Price Performance

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $130.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Cannonball Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 391.9% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnite

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.