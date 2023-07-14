Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Purchases 213 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,287 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,671,884,000 after buying an additional 2,991,299 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,281,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,400,739,000 after buying an additional 1,417,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $190.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.51. The company has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.08.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.