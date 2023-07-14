Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Marriott International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,380,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,701,000 after acquiring an additional 24,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,474,000 after acquiring an additional 31,977 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marriott International Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.69.

MAR opened at $191.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.90 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.