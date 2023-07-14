Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Position Reduced by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM stock opened at $454.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.32 and a 1 year high of $462.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.12.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

MLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.92.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

