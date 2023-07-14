Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Sells $849,700.50 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) EVP Dan Christman sold 13,434 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $849,700.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,831.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.05, a PEG ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.39. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 503,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,789,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,326,000 after buying an additional 150,487 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

