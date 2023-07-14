Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Insider Sells $2,533,200.00 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $400.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.89. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $403.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.19.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.