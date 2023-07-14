Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Insider Sells $2,533,200.00 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Mastercard Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of MA stock opened at $400.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.89. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $403.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.19.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.