Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 69.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 443,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011,991 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLCO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 19,681 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 62.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,852 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 34.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 18,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLCO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.20 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. VNET Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $13.70 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $716.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.04 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.06% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

