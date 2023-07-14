Members Trust Co Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,812 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.1% of Members Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $190.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.