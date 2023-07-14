Meredith Wealth Planning Has $774,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.6% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.08.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $124.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.63 and a 200 day moving average of $105.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 810,448 shares of company stock valued at $25,727,475 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

