Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is FCF Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.1% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 41,121 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,740 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennon Green & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.6 %

MSFT stock opened at $342.66 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $351.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.77 and a 200-day moving average of $285.96.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.62.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

