Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Stake Boosted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,997 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 50.3% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MFG stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

