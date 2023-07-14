Montecito Bank & Trust Buys 914 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil



Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

