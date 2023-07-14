N Anthony Coles Sells 50,000 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,501,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

N Anthony Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $1,573,500.00.

CERE opened at $30.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

