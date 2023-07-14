NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan Sells 872 Shares

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $66,123.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NetApp Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $78.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.95.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,687,364 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $298,809,000 after acquiring an additional 82,923 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NetApp by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in NetApp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,399,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $153,208,000 after acquiring an additional 52,013 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.