NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NICE by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in NICE by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on NICE in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $209.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.25. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.65 and a 52 week high of $235.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $571.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.01 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

