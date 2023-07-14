NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires New Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $252.75 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.97. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of -138.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -194.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.67.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

