NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys Shares of 9,640 Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $6,528,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $4,834,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 371,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 133,144 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth $1,618,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

EJUL opened at $23.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.31. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $24.56.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

