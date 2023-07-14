NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $228,000 Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in LivaNova by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $52.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $66.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $263.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.43 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. LivaNova’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

