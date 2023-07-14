NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $206,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 534,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,347,000 after buying an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $162.64 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $162.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.97 and its 200-day moving average is $155.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

