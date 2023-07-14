NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $210,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 905 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 20.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 11.8% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Illumina by 317.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 710 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Illumina by 2.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 89,636 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on ILMN. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.68.

ILMN opened at $188.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.25.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

