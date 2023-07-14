NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $214,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI opened at $97.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

