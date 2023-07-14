NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $221,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 963,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 60,481 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 310,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

