NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $225,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,581,000. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 135,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSMN stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $25.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0528 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

