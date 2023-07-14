NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases Shares of 9,037 Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMP. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP opened at $24.38 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0437 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

