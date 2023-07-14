NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes $220,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $102.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $152.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.98 and its 200 day moving average is $107.33.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

