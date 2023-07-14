NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of WEX stock opened at $195.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.98 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 32.29%. On average, analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $129,187.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $129,187.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $90,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,789 shares of company stock worth $479,096 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEX. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.90.

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.