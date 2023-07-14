Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Northern Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. UBS Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.77.

Northern Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $76.18 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day moving average is $84.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.02%.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.