NovaPoint Capital LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.94.

JPM stock opened at $148.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The stock has a market cap of $435.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.27 and its 200 day moving average is $137.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

