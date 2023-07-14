NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 62.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,706 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 15.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 103,660 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $19,330,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $11,565,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.43.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $216.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.09. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $216.83.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

