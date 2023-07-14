Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 5,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 65,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,601,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.94.

JPM stock opened at $148.87 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.69. The stock has a market cap of $435.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

