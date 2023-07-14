Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 1,324 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,333 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.08.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $190.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $194.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.