Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $96.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $97.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.58.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

