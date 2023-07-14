ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,839,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 239,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter worth $8,928,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 94,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX Price Performance

Shares of IX opened at $92.61 on Friday. ORIX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.78 and a 1-year high of $92.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

ORIX Company Profile

(Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.