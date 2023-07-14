Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) SVP Joshua Scutt Sells 3,091 Shares

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) SVP Joshua Scutt sold 3,091 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $618,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $214.32 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $160.00 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 101.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.24.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCTY. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paylocity from $211.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $86,063,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at $54,883,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 1,749.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,467,000 after purchasing an additional 177,571 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 70.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,897,000 after purchasing an additional 169,800 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

