Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,416 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 278.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,373,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,129,000 after buying an additional 5,424,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $132,486,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,650,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,897,000 after buying an additional 3,203,419 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,832,000 after buying an additional 1,786,692 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,686,000 after buying an additional 1,499,309 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PBA opened at $31.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.77. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.493 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.