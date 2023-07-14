ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $845,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Price Performance

UWM stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $43.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.95.

About ProShares Ultra Russell2000

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.